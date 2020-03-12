Cattle herds are a common sight in Chaffee County, and this time of year calving season adds tiny bovines to the bucolic scene.
At McMurry Land and Livestock in Nathrop, calving season starts early for their Angus-cross herd.
Ken McMurry said calving season depends on the operation, but they set a target date of Jan. 1 when breeding their cows.
“We like to have all our cows bred before they go to the high country,” he said.
Cattle have a gestation period of roughly 40½ weeks, which means for a Jan. 1 target date, cows need to be bred by the beginning of April.
During breeding time, cows are kept in a confined area so the bull expends less energy finding them.
“Cows that are not bred cost us money,” McMurry said.
The McMurry calving facility is in Nathrop where it’s warmer and more sheltered than high pastures.
McMurry said they keep cows and heifers in a corral and sort through them a couple of times per week to see how close to calving they are.
Those that are within a week of giving birth are moved to an enclosed corral so they can be checked regularly, including at nighttime.
He said this year looks encouraging. In January 342 calves were born on the ranch. February saw 62, and fewer than 30 cows have yet to calve in March.
McMurry said predators have not been much concern in recent years. It’s been about 10 years since any healthy calves have been attacked, he said.
Predators mostly are coyotes, although in 2006 or 2007 two calves were possibly killed by mountain lions.
One of the most challenging aspects of caring for the herd, McMurry said, is moving cattle from one pasture to another.
At the McMurry property this sometimes involves moving them across or along CR 162, which stops traffic in both directions for a while.
Most local folks understand, he said, but the exercise has become more challenging as popularity of the area increases.
McMurry said he is glad the area still has ties to agriculture and people want to hold onto it.
“I’m blessed to do what I get to do,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.