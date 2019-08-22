The Salida Hospital District board of directors heard a report on the annual Critical Access Hospital Evaluation for 2018 during its meeting Tuesday.
Among the high points of the evaluation are the new and expanded services offered by Heart of the Rockies Regional Medial Center, such as the new audiology and allergy services, a second neurologist and a fully operational dialysis unit.
The report said there was significant growth in outpatient volume in 2018, while inpatient volume grew slightly.
Total acute patient care volume was 987.
In other business the board:
• Unanimously approved capital expenditures, including a dietary cash register with a point-of-sale system, an electrocardiogram machine and transport stretcher for Buena Vista Health Clinic, a colposcope for the gynecology clinic and flooring for the U.S. 50 Family Medical Clinic.
• Unanimously approved changes to focused professional practice evaluation and ongoing professional practice evaluation policies presented by Dr. Ralph Wentz.
• Heard a finance report from Lesley Fagerberg, vice president of fiscal services.
• Heard a CEO and administrative report from CEO Bob Morasko. Morasko said HRRMC Vice President of Business Development Peter Edis has been named to the Colorado Rural Health Center board.
He also told the board a new part-time coverage physician, Dr. Erica Smith, a family practitioner, has joined the staff at Buena Vista Health Clinic.
• Heard an update on the Jewel Ball from Jean Moltz. Moltz said the HRRMC Foundation had 16 live auction items so far and only 10 tickets were left before the event was sold out.
• Heard updates for completion of still-to-be-completed work in the Outpatient Pavilion for the first floor retail pharmacy, the second-floor wellness gym and therapy pool and third-floor ear, nose and throat clinic.
Tom Eve said the remodel of the U.S. 50 clinic was scheduled to be completed by Aug. 28.
He also told the board the excavation for the hospital walking trail was complete.
• Heard a finance committee report from Jeff Post.
The board adjourned to executive session to discuss medical staff credentials, risk management reports and real property negotiations.
