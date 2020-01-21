High wind resulting in low visibility forced Monarch Mountain to close its slopes early Friday.
“By 1:30, visibility was down to nothing,” Randy Stroud, Monarch general manager, said. “No one could see anything. It was just too dangerous for folks to be skiing.”
The Breezeway lift didn’t run Friday because of the wind factor. Stroud said it cleared up for a bit in the morning and they thought they had escaped the wind. “Then it came back like gangbusters,” he said. “At that point, it was time to get everyone home safe.”
He said they issued “several hundred” free lift tickets to people whose day was cut short so they can come back a different day.
In general, he said there isn’t a certain wind speed that determines when to close Breezeway and other lifts, but it’s more about “chair swing.”
“It’s not how fast the wind is blowing, but how the wind is blowing,” Stroud said. “When an unloaded or loaded chair swings too much, there’s the possibility it could hit a tower.”
The windy weather blew away before skiers celebrating the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday descended on the mountain over the weekend.
“Everything cleared up that night,” Stroud said Sunday. “It’s been bluebird, sunny and beautiful yesterday and today and there’s a lot of folks visiting.”
