Chaffee County Public Health, on behalf of the county commissioners, is promoting the 2020 census on its social media platforms, Facebook and YouTube (Chaffee County 2020 Census).
Responses from households will help provide a snapshot of the community as well as determine the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives, a press release stated.
The results will also be used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
County officials emphasized that an optimal count also gives Chaffee County the chance to secure federal funding for a variety of programs and services, including public safety and emergency preparedness, which are relevant given the current situation with COVID-19.
To learn more about why the data is important, visit 2020census.gov/en/census-data.html.
To complete the census questionnaire, go to my2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020.
For questions about local census activity, contact April Obholz Bergeler, U.S. census coordinator for Chaffee County, at census@chaffeecounty.org or 303-359-4729.
