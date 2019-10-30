by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
Although some large, heavy fuels are dry enough to retain heat, the Decker Fire has been largely dormant because of heavy snow, the incident command reported Tuesday.
Smoldering will continue to decrease as moisture increases, a press release stated.
Crews staged at camp Tuesday, and many crews and equipment are being demobilized.
All areas of the fire are inaccessible due to snow. If conditions permit, crews will work to complete suppression tasks in the coming days.
A task force is being formed to develop a plan based on findings presented Tuesday by the Burned Area Emergency Response team.
A total of 123 personnel remained assigned to the fire as of Tuesday, and it was listed at 8,959 acres and 100 percent contained.
The fire started with a lightning strike Sept. 8 in the Decker Creek drainage of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, roughly 5 miles southeast of Poncha Pass in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness Area of the Rio Grande National Forest.
It subsequently spread into the San Isabel National Forest.
