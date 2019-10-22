Pure Greens marijuana company is expanding quickly, marketing employee Skylar Schalit said recently, with big plans on the horizon.
The company’s facility is on a 24-acre site in Smeltertown. Pure Greens took over the site in 2014 and is working on expanding the facility, which employs 57 people, Schalit said.
The company just finished construction on a water treatment plant and has poured concrete to expand one of the greenhouses. Schalit said they’re hoping to add three more once this one’s finished.
The facility started as a hydroponic facility, and they still have the hydroponic equipment on site, Schalit said.
Now they’ve moved to greenhouses, which allows Pure Greens to produce larger quantities. There are also microbial issues that come with hydroponics, he said.
The facility has hundreds of cameras all over the place, Schalit said, and the recording data must be kept for 40 days.
In the research and development department, scientists work on making copies to replace mother plants that are aging and deteriorating.
In the greenhouses, some samples are taken from plants for cloning, to continue to produce various strains. These clones degrade over time, so Pure Greens scientists are working on ways to produce “digital” copies. The copying hasn’t been perfected, Schalit said, but it has been deployed successfully.
The clones are cut in a way that the plant can still grow, and the clones are put in soil in a way that encourages them to grow roots. Schalit said they take 180 clones off each plant with the idea that 90 will survive.
Before being deployed to greenhouses, plants are kept in a breeding area. When the plants are ready to be cloned, they are sent to the greenhouses.
The greenhouses are controlled by a system called Argus, which automatically monitors and adjusts various aspects of growing the plants, such as food, water, temperature and sunlight.
Argus allows for consistency when taking care of the plants, Schalit said, and allows Pure Greens to run a smaller crew. They can also identify problems more quickly.
He said Argus has saved Pure Greens a few times by reacting to low nighttime temperatures and saving the crop.
Sections of the greenhouses are set up to mimic different seasons with sunlight, humidity and temperatures.
Each plant in the greenhouses is tagged with a bar code that remains with it until it’s sold at a dispensary. Plants meant for medicinal use are tagged separately.
Plants are harvested perpetually, so plants at every life stage are in the greenhouses.
Schalit said they try to avoid spraying chemicals as much as possible, which sometimes involves releasing insects such as hornets into the greenhouses to eat aphids.
Pure Greens has 17 different strains in house right now, Schalit said.
When the plants are ready to have the cannabinoids extracted for use in marijuana-infused products, they are taken to one of two extraction labs.
Pure Greens extracts the cannabinoids using either butane or ethanol. After it has been extracted, the product is odorless and flavorless.
Schalit said one of the benefits of moving from a black market to a highly regulated one is they get to use much more scientific processes for things like extraction.
The marijuana-infused products are packaged on site. Everything packaged on site must have the facility’s sticker on it to track the package. Almost everything packaged on site is sold statewide, Schalit said.
Whenever regulations change, packaging must also change, he said.
Once cultivated, the plant matter that will be sold as-is is taken from the greenhouse to a dryer room and put on racks inside a tent, where ideally it is dried slowly, but fast enough to avoid mold and mildew. The product is divided into sections, which are dried separately and monitored for moisture content.
After drying, the product is taken to a separate room for packaging, which involves weighing, bagging and compliance with state regulations.
Plant matter that doesn’t make the cut is picked up by a contractor who mulches it and then destroys it, Schalit said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.