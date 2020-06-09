The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced 12,149 initial regular unemployment claims were filed between May 24 and 30.
The prior week experienced 15,603 claims. This marks the seventh week in a row of gradual declines in regular Colorado unemployment claims.
There were 6,414 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial unemployment claims filed between May 24 and 30.
During the past 11 weeks, a total of 433,552 regular unemployment initial claims have been filed for a grand total of 517,414 claims, including federal PUA benefits.
The top five industries with highest claims for the week ending May 16 include:
Accommodation and food services, 2,364 claims.
Retail trade, 1,637.
Health care and social services, 1,704.
Administrative, support, waste management and remediation services, 1,277.
Total regular unemployment benefits paid between March 29 and May 30 was $703 million.
PUA benefits paid between April 20 and May 30 totaled $193.2 million. There were 83,862 total PUA initial claims in the same time frame. Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, calculated by $600 weekly unemployment benefits, has reached an approximate total of $1 billion.
During the height of the Great Recession from 2009 to 2010, $19 million in regular unemployment insurance benefits were paid out on an average weekly basis. May 2009 had the previous highest recorded total with $102.8 million paid out in benefits. Approximately $315 million and $373 million in regular benefits were paid out in April and May 2020 respectively.
Initial claims are filed to establish benefit eligibility and are considered a reliable leading indicator of economic activity. All filed applications may not have gone through various eligibility determination processes like wage verification.
