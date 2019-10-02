The Colorado Department of Transportation hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at U.S. 285 and Park County Road 5 to recognize the substantial completion of the U.S. 285 Resurfacing Project.
The $11.2 million project was completed by during a seven-month time frame, according to a press release.
CDOT Region 2 Transportation Director Karen Rowe said motorists will experience much safer driving conditions, decreased accidents and a “greatly improved driving experience.”
“We had enough budget left to add 6-inch inlay epoxy striping throughout the project, which provides motorists with better visibility and will hold up longer to the weather conditions,” Rowe said.
Among the safety improvements included in the project were resurfacing a 20-mile segment north and south of Fairplay to make the road surface smooth and eliminate ruts and road damage; widening 3 miles of the highway in both directions to accommodate passing lanes in an area prone to crashes; widening of shoulders; extending culverts to address drainage; and updating guardrail to meet new 31-inch standards.
