Chaffee County Public Health and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that flu season has officially begun.
Flu vaccinations for everyone ages 6 months and older are recommended, ideally before the end of October.
Since it takes two weeks for the vaccine to take effect, October is the ideal time to get it, a Chaffee County Public Health press release stated.
Flu season typically runs from the beginning to October to the end of May. Cases tend to increase in October and peak in late December or early January before dropping off in spring.
Flu can be unpredictable, however. In the 2017-2018 season, 4,650 Coloradans were hospitalized with flu, the most ever recorded in a season.
That number dropped to 3,825 statewide in 2018-2019.
In Chaffee County 16 hospitalizations due to influenza were reported in the 2018-2019 season, according to data provided by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Fremont County reported 24 hospitalizations for flu in 2018-2019.
So far this season, four people were hospitalized statewide between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5.
“We don’t know how serious flu season will be,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state communicable disease epidemiologist.
“We do know that getting the flu can keep you out of work or school or put you in the hospital. Getting a flu shot every year can prevent that or lessen the severity if you do become ill,” she said.
“Every year, flu vaccines are updated to best match circulating flu viruses,” said Lynn Trefren, immunization branch manager at the state health department.
Chaffee County Public Health has held several community-wide and group-specific flu vaccine clinics and has expanded its hours to meet the needs of the county.
In addition, a public health nurse can provide in-home flu vaccines for those who have a hard time getting out of the house.
Other vaccine providers include Walmart, Safeway and Buena Vista Drug.
Health experts emphasize the role flu vaccine plays in protecting vulnerable people.
The state health department recommends in addition to getting a flu vaccine every year, adults 65 and older should check whether they have had a pneumococcal vaccine.
Children younger than 9 years old who are getting the flu vaccine for the first time, and those younger than 9 who have only previously had one dose of the vaccine, should get two doses of the vaccine. The first dose should be given as soon as vaccine becomes available. The second dose should be given at least 28 days after the first dose.
Pregnant women have more serious complications if they get the flu and should be vaccinated before the end of October.
“While healthy people normally recover from the flu, getting a shot keeps you from spreading the virus to people 65 and older, children under 5, pregnant women and people with certain chronic medical conditions,” Herlihy said. “And since babies under 6 months can’t get the vaccine, it’s up to us all to protect them.”
For more information about flu vaccine availability in Chaffee County and other public health information, call Chaffee County Public Health at 719-539-4510.
For information about flu season in Colorado during the 2019-2020 season, visit colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/influenza.
For more information about influenza, flu vaccines and nationwide flu activity, visit cdc.gov/flu/index.htm.
