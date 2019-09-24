The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees voted unanimously Monday to approve the Ute Subdivision final plat, subdividing a 20.4-acre plot into three lots: one at 11.46 acres (3A), one at 4.21 acres (3B) and one at 4 acres (3C).
The parcel is between Halley’s Avenue and Tomsland Lane and between CRs 120 and 128.
Ute Development Corp., the property owner, requested the ability to sell lot 3C to the Salida Housing Development Corp.
The development would include infrastructure improvements at Tomsland Lane, CR 128 and Love My Life Lane (a proposed road going from Tomsland Lane into the property).
The vote included a condition that sales restrictions on lots 3B and 3C be lifted before improvements to Tomsland Lane and CR 128 are added to the subdivision, but building permits not be awarded until after the infrastructure improvements at Tomsland Lane and CR 128 are added.
Before the trustees voted, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to approve the subdivision.
In other business:
• Trustees unanimously approved an ordinance approving the final plat of the Poncha Meadows subdivision. They originally approved the plat Aug. 26, and Town Administrative Officer Brian Berger said there needed to be a corresponding ordinance.
• The board unanimously approved dry cleaning as an acceptable use within a T5 zone, as requested by GreenEarth Dry Cleaners, which will set up shop in the commercial development at 9985 U.S. 50.
• Chaffee County Housing Director Becky Gray gave an update on the county’s health disparities grant program. The program has selected nine land use topics that relate to income, housing and health, which will be discussed at events throughout the county. The topics are lean development, financial implications of development patterns, incremental development, entrepreneurship/small business start-up and/or expansion, smart growth principles, missing middle housing, conservation, permanent affordability strategies and land use code specifics.
• Trustees voted unanimously to approve an agreement with Bearss Landscaping for $132,105 for landscaping at the Crossroads Welcome Center.
• The Extraordinary Teen Council gave a presentation asking the board not to allow marijuana hospitality establishments in Poncha Springs. Mayor Ben Scanga noted Poncha Springs does not currently allow retail marijuana sales, which would need to be approved before marijuana hospitality establishments could be approved.
• Trustees directed Berger to move ahead with drilling a test well as part of the water infrastructure project. The cost of the test well will be approximately $10,000.
• The trustees unanimously approved the 2018 audit.
