by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Sheriff John Spezze told Chaffee County commissioners during their meeting Tuesday that no part of the Decker Fire, at this time, is within the county.
He also talked about fire restrictions, saying that any put in place were only good within the county and wouldn’t apply to U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands. Those agencies, like the county, currently have not set any fire restrictions.
Spezze said he may consider fire restrictions within the county, depending on the weather.
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved the Williamson minor subdivision final plat after tabling it during the Sept. 10 meeting due to questions about drainage ditches and the building envelopes.
The project at 6275 CR 178 E, Salida, divides 9.6 acres into two lots, with the minimum lot size of 4.6 acres, on a shared access easement.
Frederick Williamson, representing the applicants, said during the Sept. 10 meeting that while development was a possibility, it wasn’t something they planned to address at this time but rather just wanted the property divided.
Commissioners made a site visit after the Sept. 10 meeting to look at ditch issues and building sites and said the questions they had about the subdivision had been satisfied.
Csilla DePue, a neighbor living below the project, asked about the location of the on-site wastewater systems and said she was concerned they may affect her well, which was downhill from the subdivision.
Commissioner Greg Felt said that part of the project will be reviewed by the county and requires a professional licensed by the state for installation. DePeu said she was happy with that.
A request from Guidestone for $10,000 in financial support for an expansion at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center was tabled until the Oct. 15 meeting, at the request of Guidestone Executive Director Andrea Coen.
Commissioners tabled a request from Joshua Hayden and Rebecca Gray for a plat amendment for 5474 Longbranch Road, Salida. The request was to amend the building envelope to reduce the front setback from 50 to 30 feet. The item will be on the Oct. 10 agenda.
The commissioners unanimously approved:
• A contract between the county and Tolin Mechanical for labor service on the HVAC system at the Touber Building.
• A letter of support for a grant application by Historic St. Elmo & Chalk Creek Canyon Inc. for rehabilitation of the Mary Murphy Tramway Romley Terminal.
• A resolution approving the Mountain Shadows major subdivision.
Commissioners agreed to move their Nov. 5 meeting to Nov. 6, due to the expected number of people using the courthouse to vote.
