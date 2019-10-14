Chaffee County commissioners will hear an update on the Chaffee County Community Foundation and a presentation on the 5A Colorado Mountain College ballot measure during their work session starting at 9 a.m. today in the commissioners meeting room at 104 Crestone Ave.
Joseph Teipel, executive director of Chaffee County Community Foundation, will report on the foundation’s first year, reviewing how much money has been granted to various county nonprofit groups and looking at future projects. His presentation is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Commissioners will hear a presentation from David Armstrong about Salida School District’s ballot measure 5A, considering annexation into the Colorado Mountain College District. His presentation is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Department heads will give their monthly reports to the commissioners.
Tuesday meeting
Commissioners will consider extending the Declaration of Local Emergency Tuesday when they meet at 9 a.m. at the Buena Vista Heritage Museum, 506 E. Main St.
At 9:15 a.m. a public hearings is scheduled for a request from the Chaffee County Running Club for a fee waiver on a special event permit for the annual Two Turkey Relay.
A second public hearing at 9:30 a.m. concerns a request for a boundary line adjustment between Douglas and Sharon Pikul and Douglas and Judy Chanay at 16274 and 16275 CR 350, Buena Vista. The request would increase the Pikul property from 3.96 acres to 4 acres, and decrease the Chanay property from 5.39 acres to 5.35 acres.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Final resolution for the Williamson minor subdivision.
• A request for a letter of support for a Great Outdoors Colorado grant from Friends of the Salida Skateparks.
• A request from Salida Recreation to use the fairgrounds for youth gymnastics from Nov. 4 to Dec. 20.
• A request from Guidestone for $10,000 for an expansion of the Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center.
• Discussion of the Monarch Pass Forest and Watershed Health Project update.
• A letter of support for the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Management grant program.
• Discussion on releasing the remaining deposit for Live Nation expenses incurred.
• A public hearing to consider the renewal of the Nestlé Waters North America 1041 permit.
• The proposed 2020 budget for the district attorney’s office, the proposed Chaffee County pro rata funding share and recommendations to Park, Custer and Fremont counties, the other counties in the 11th Judicial District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.