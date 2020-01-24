Questions arose about the state of water quality in the Arkansas Basin after a statement Jan. 9 at a meeting between Chaffee County Housing Policy Advisory Committee and Wayne Freeman and Nora Bland of Cushing Terrell, the company compiling Chaffee County’s new comprehensive plan.
During the meeting, Freeman spoke about infrastructure studies that found high concentrations of wells and septic systems in the unincorporated part of the county were having negative impacts to water quality in the Arkansas Basin.
He did not indicate during the Jan. 9 meeting what studies were being referenced or who completed them.
“I’ve been trying to chase that information down myself,” Commissioner Greg Felt said. “Whether they are shooting from the hip or something, I don’t know. Maybe it came up in a meeting or was an anecdotal report, but as far as I know, there are no issues at this point.”
When asked about it later, Freeman said there may have been some misunderstanding about what he had said.
Freeman said they were looking at the big picture for the comprehensive plan, and while Colorado had issued some statements about possible problems with high concentrations of wells and septic systems, there were no immediate or insurmountable problems locally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.