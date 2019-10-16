In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation will host a Pink Day Tea from 2-3 p.m. Thursday in the hospital café, 1000 Rush Drive.
The event will include tea, coffee, treats, gift bags, drawings for free giveaways and tours of the hospital’s mammography suite, a press release stated.
Breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in Colorado among females, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Breast cancer is most treatable when it is detected early. Women ages 40 and older are encouraged to talk with their doctors this month about scheduling a screening.
“Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a good time to remind the women in our lives about the importance of screening mammograms,” said HRRMC Foundation Director Kimla Robinson. “We are proud to work with the Women’s Wellness Connection to offer free mammograms and pap tests to women who need but can’t afford them.”
The Women’s Wellness Connection offers free breast and cervical cancer screenings to low-income women ages 21 to 64 through 45 community providers statewide. Women who can’t afford mammograms may be eligible for a free screening from a local health care provider.
For more information about local providers who provide free screenings or the Foundation’s Pink Day Tea, contact HRRMC community health worker Brenda Gentile at 719-207-2088.
