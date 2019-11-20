by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
Departing Salida City Council members Mike Bowers and Cheryl Brown-Kovacic were recognized Tuesday before the council meeting. During the meeting, Mayor P.T. Wood said, “We’ll miss both of them, for sure.”
The meeting began with the newly elected and re-elected council members, mayor and treasurer being sworn into office. They are Alisa Pappenfort, Mike Pollock, Jane Templeton, Wood and Merrell Bergin, respectively.
After getting sworn in, the council members unanimously selected Dan Shore as the new mayor pro-tem, replacing Brown-Kovacic, who had held the position for the last two years.
Next, they unanimously approved an increase in the city clerk’s salary to $75,000 per year. Shore said he had done some research, and average pay for city clerks is around $76,000. Wood then swore in City Clerk Sonia Walter.
In unfinished business, the council made several decisions about annexation of 6906 Vandaveer Ranch Road, a proposed housing development. The development plan passed unanimously, as did zoning it as R-3 instead of R-4.
The proposed 2020 budget was also discussed.
City Finance Director Aimee Tihonovich said increasing water rates by 3 percent and wastewater by 4.5 percent would result in a net increase of about 3.2 percent, not 7.5 percent, since wastewater accounts for a smaller portion of the bill. No decisions were made about the budget.
The council discussed a requirement for multiple principal structures on a single lot and considered switching the requirement from needing approval from the Planning Commission to administrative reviews in multifamily districts. Councilman Justin Critelli said it would remove some barriers.
Council will conduct a public hearing on the topic at its Dec. 3 meeting.
After an executive session, the council also voted and approved repealing a request for proposals for a municipal judge and replacing it with one for an associate judge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.