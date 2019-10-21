by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity will dedicate a recycled home with the Mundell family at 3:30 p.m. Friday at 500 Crestone Ave.
The home was originally built and dedicated to the Green family in 2013. The family recently had the chance to purchase another home in Salida, so Habitat fixed up the home and is helping the Mundell family move in.
Habitat has been working to provide affordable homeownership for Chaffee County residents in the 30 to 60 percent range of area median income (AMI), which is currently about $37,620 for a family of four, Executive Director Jill Smola said in a recent press release.
The organization has built 20 homes in the county, and two more are under construction.
Smola said they are always looking for volunteers with a wide variety of skills to help with construction or in the ReStore.
They are also looking for land for three or four new builds and monetary donations. Habitat is seeking $50,000 to begin its next build.
Contact Habitat for Humanity at chaffeehabitat.org or 719-395-0482.
