The sound of metal striking metal and the roar of a forge once again was heard in St. Elmo Friday and Saturday as metal forging and blacksmithing classes and demonstrations took place at the Pawnee Mill blacksmith shop.
The classes were a fundraiser for Historic St. Elmo and Chalk Creek Canyon Inc.
The historic preservation group brought in about $1,000 from the classes, its president, Melanie Roth, said.
The classes came about from a chance meeting between Roth and veteran metal forger George Bandarra of The Iron Hammer in Murray Kentucky, two years ago in St. Elmo.
Roth showed Bandarra the old smithy and the idea was born.
Bandarra, an award-winning metal artist who specialized in decorative metal work and sculpture, has done similar demonstrations and classes in Kentucky.
Traditional blacksmith Garry “Alf” Rudd of Buena Vista, who has appeared on the History Channel reality series “Forged in Fire,” also demonstrated traditional methods learned as a 10th generation blacksmith.
Aspiring smiths paid $45 for the 2½-hour classes, which gave participants the chance to learn how to shape different metals and use the tools of the trade.
Dave Babcock, one of Bandarra’s assistants, said it was neat watching guys who had never done this before learn what metal forgers do and how they do it.
Rudd, who is a traditional general blacksmith who also does some fabrication, said a lot of the traditional methods have gone by the wayside.
He said as far as he knows he is the only traditional general blacksmith in the country, but he said there are more practitioners in Europe.
Bandarra said he thought the classes turned out well.
He said the reason he does classes and demonstrations like this was that he likes the idea of passing on the skills.
“It would be a shame to not pass on what it took me 51 years to learn the hard way,” he said.
Roth said it was wonderful to see the blacksmith shop used for what it was intended for, and she was “incredibly grateful” to Rudd and Bandarra and his group for doing the fundraiser.
