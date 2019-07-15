Chaffee County received $1,344,454 in Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) funding last month, part of a $514.7 million payout from the federal government.
The county received $1,184,807 in PILT funds in 2014, $1,246,037 in 2015, $1,246,916 in 2016, $1,285,395 in 2017 and $1,344,107 in 2018.
Prior to 2016, the county used PILT funds to support county emergency medical services, until voters approved a new half-percent sales tax to fund EMS.
Commissioner Keith Baker said the PILT money will go to the county Road and Bridge Department for work on county roads, which would include asphalt, chip-seal and dust control.
“Payments in Lieu of Taxes are made to local governments to help offset their inability to tax federal property,” U.S. Secretary of Interior David Bernhardt said in a press release. “These payments are one example of the United States striving to be a good neighbor to local communities.
“This year’s distribution of $514 million to more than 1,900 counties will help small towns pay for critical needs like emergency response, public safety, public schools, housing, social services and infrastructure.”
The federal government began the PILT program in 1977 and has since distributed about $9.2 billion to U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The money is paid out from the almost $12 billion the Department of Interior collects annually from commercial activities on public lands, such as oil and gas leasing, livestock grazing and timber harvesting.
