The city of Salida is in the process of purchasing 67.28 acres of open space in the Arkansas Hills area from Union Pacific.
The cost is $235,480, or $3,500 per acre, and the parcel can only be used for open space and/or recreational purposes, according to the proposed contract.
The use restrictions on the property allowed the city to get it for a reduced price, according to a memo to city council.
The money for the purchase will come primarily from a fee-in-lieu for open space, the memo said, plus additional money from the Conservation Trust Fund.
City council voted unanimously Tuesday to move ahead with the purchase.
The space is directly south-southeast of Tenderfoot Mountain.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said acquiring more open space in the Arkansas Hills area has been a significant priority for city council and the community at large.
The city has worked to acquire property in that area in the past, Nelson said, buying up ground for access to trails and ridgeline protection. This is one more link in that chain, he said.
Union Pacific’s main concern about the deal was making sure its track alignment isn’t affected, Nelson said. The parcel does not cross the tracks.
The city will primarily use the space to protect the ridgeline from being developed and to connect trails in the area.
For example, Nelson said, the bike trails Sweet Dreams and Lower Sand Dunes in the Arkansas Hills trail network can now be connected legally to make a loop.
It’s a great opportunity to bolster what the city has to offer regarding open space, Nelson said.
He said former Arts and Recreation Director Theresa Casey played a big part in setting up the deal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.