County Coroner Jeff Graf said his office responded to 141 calls in 2019, its highest number ever, during his annual report Monday to Chaffee County commissioners at their work session.
The calls included 114 natural deaths, 13 accidental deaths, 13 suicides and one homicide.
Of the 13 suicides, seven were by firearms, four overdoses with one by opioids and two deaths by jumping, which Graf said were both prisoners at Buena Vista Correctional Complex.
He said in the past couple of months two cases of accidental deaths of homeless have occurred due to cold weather.
“In 18 years, I haven’t seen many of these,” Graf said. “These are hard on our office, hard to find their families.”
Graf said there have been 11 callouts so far this year, but those “will spike in spring and summer.”
He said one suicide has occurred so far in 2020, and despite high numbers last year, the county usually averages six to eight a year.
In other business commissioners considered changes to county special event permits, adding a late fee of $200 for every application submitted less than 39 days before the event. Current fee is $150.
Patty Baldwin, county administrative assistant, said it was occasionally a problem, with one application turned in just eight days before the event.
Commissioners noted that local groups often request a waiver of the $150 fee, which they said they would still honor but only if those requests are submitted 40 days before the event.
The changes are now being reviewed by the county legal department before going back before commissioners for a vote.
County Attorney Jennifer Davis presented changes to the county employee handbook for commissioners’ review.
Some of the changes include instead of adding a fifth week of vacation for long-term employees, the county will add a 1 percent contribution to their retirement fund after 15 years. After 20 years that contribution would increase to 2 percent. Current employees have a 6 percent contribution.
Davis said they also decided that a requirement of a note from a doctor after more than three days of illness would be decided by each department head.
Dan Swallow, director of development services, reported that his department had issued 343 building, mechanical, electrical and plumbing permits last month, up from 262 in January 2019. The department also issued 11 single-family dwelling permits: one in Salida, three in Buena Vista, two in Poncha Springs and five in the unincorporated county.
The department also has performed 72 inspections so far this year.
Commissioners heard reports from other departments, including Landfill, Human Services, Public Health, Housing and Emergency Management.
