A new microsite at the Colorado Tourism Office website, colorado.com, spotlights the state’s 26 designated Scenic and Historic Byways
The site features each of the byways with a collection of traveler resources, including an overview video, travel itinerary, trip tips, side-trip recommendations and a photo slideshow, a press release stated.
“While many travelers recognize the Scenic and Historic Byways emblem, this new collection of resources allows travelers to go beyond what they thought they knew about the roads less traveled in Colorado,” Tourism Office Director Cathy Ritter said in the release.
“The byways crisscross and connect communities and beloved destinations from Mesa Verde National Park to Comanche National Grassland and everything in between. We hope Coloradans find inspiration from this new collection of resources as in-state road trips emerge as a safer travel option and summer vacationers begin to hit the open road.”
The new microsite was the result of a grant from the History Colorado State Historical Fund, with the aim of increasing preservation awareness in byways communities and across Colorado.
