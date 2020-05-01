As safer at home cautiously allows some businesses to reopen, many state and local mandates will be issued for businesses and others to follow under COVID-19 precautions.
The question of enforcement of those mandates is one that the county and local law enforcement have been pondering.
Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County public health director and COVID-19 incident commander, said there has been discussion about what this will look like for small counties with limited resources.
Carlstrom said, “There is a huge accountability and responsibility component in safer at home.
“The governor has asked us to follow our own moral compass in following the requirements.”
Chaffee County Public Health has been working with local municipalities and the sheriff’s office when complaints have been received.
There is also a team that is reaching out to businesses so they have the resources and supports they need to follow requirements.
“Education is really important, especially as the requirements change,” Carlstrom said.
Under the stay-at-home order, Public Health received a number of calls, emails and Facebook posts about possible violations of the local public health order.
A Google Docs form designed to streamline the process and free up resources did not go over well with the community and was pulled the day it was posted.
Carlstrom said there are no plans to roll out another online reporting tool.
“We really hope that everyone follows the requirements and takes our gradual reopening seriously,” she said.
Businesses found to be in violation of the new order that will go into effect Friday will be contacted.
Carlstrom said the first tactic would be to try to work with the business so they understand the gravity of not following requirements.
Those requirements are in place to protect the community’s most vulnerable, she said.
“We have the opportunity to save lives and reduce the burden of this virus on our health care system,” Carlstrom said.
A plan is in place to issue cease-and-desist orders and other types of legal action, but those actions would be a last resort.
“Most businesses and people want to do the right thing, and it is our responsibility that they know what that is,” Carlstrom said.
She said countless hours have been spent over the past several weeks creating frequently asked questions documents, giving updates on social, print and e-media, answering calls, emails and texts, working with the chambers of commence, Economic Development Corp., Salida Business Alliance and other stakeholders to push out messaging around what the various orders mean for our community.
“We will continue working one on one as well as with various industries so that everyone gets this right from the start,” Carlstrom said.
