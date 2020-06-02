The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued guidance Monday for short-term rentals, allowing them to open as of Monday under restrictions.
Chaffee County Public Health is working on an amendment of the local order to lift that restriction in response to the state’s decision.
Chaffee County had already submitted a variance request about short-term lodging in the county and was awaiting a response when the state’s decision was announced.
Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said in a press release, “While we did submit a variance to the state to lift restrictions on short-term rentals here in Chaffee County without receiving a response, the statewide decision to reopen short-term rentals is a welcome one.
“We know that the past three months have been challenging and uncertain for our business community, especially for our short-term rental industry.”
Carlstrom said to reopen, short-term rental owners and/or managers must review the Short-Term Rental Safe Business Checklist found at chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus.
They must complete the electronic form to certify that to the best of their ability and when it is appropriate, the short-term rental will implement specific health and safety requirements.
Certifications and any specific plans will be reviewed by the jurisdiction that issues the short-term rental license.
Certificates of safety will be issued through email and will need to be placed in a visible location for guests to view.
Health and safety requirements for short-term rentals include:
• Owners and managers are encouraged to provide non-contact check-in such as coded entry or keyless entry.
• Owners and managers will post current Chaffee County Public Health directives such as mask requirements, social distancing, etc. Contact information for local health care options will also be prominently posted.
• Owners and managers will communicate with guests prior to arrival and ask them to stay home if they are sick.
If a guest is showing signs and symptoms of COVID-19 while in a short-term rental, they will be directed to self-report to Chaffee County Public Health.
The rental will be cleaned and disinfected according to guidelines listed below.
Owners/managers will observe all Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) laws when dealing with any medical information.
• Guests are asked to remove shoes outside the door.
• All house manuals are updated to include COVID-19 information as provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
• Housekeepers are asked to wear masks as well as gloves when working.
• Properties will be properly ventilated during the cleaning process with doors and windows open.
• Housekeepers are instructed to wash their hands thoroughly before and after each cleaning.
• Housekeepers will use disposable paper towels and disinfectant wipes and dispose of them properly after each cleaning. If reusable products are used, they are to be machine washed at the highest heat setting.
• All surfaces are to be cleaned first and then disinfected.
• Disinfectants should be diluted bleach solutions, cleaning products with at least 70 percent alcohol or common disinfectants registered by the Environmental Protection Agency.
• Focus for disinfecting is on frequently touched surfaces such as light switches, doorknobs, remote controls, faucet and appliance handles, as well as seating, kitchen, bathrooms and bedrooms.
• Sofas, rugs, drapes and other soft or porous surfaces should be cleaned, removing dirt and grime first, and then disinfected with appropriate cleaners.
• All linens will be washed at the highest heat setting recommended by the manufacturer, including bedspreads, bed sheets, mattress covers, hand and bath towels, kitchen towels and blankets. Gloves are to be worn when handling dirty laundry.
• Clean and disinfect laundry baskets and hampers with each turnover.
• Empty and disinfect the vacuum cleaner along with other appliances such as dishwasher and washing machine.
• All extra linens should be locked up and away from guest access.
• All condiments, spices and food provided by the rental or left behind by other guests will be removed.
• Additional consumable products such as toilet paper, paper towels and trash bags will be provided to negate the need for additional shopping trips.
• Hand sanitizer soap will be provided at each faucet (bathrooms and kitchen).
• Reservations will be made 24 hours between guests if owners/property managers are able to clean and disinfect, as permissible.
If owners are unable to clean and disinfect according to the above-listed standards, reservations will be made 72 hours between guests, as permissible.
Public Health will provide signage and resources to the jurisdictions to support short-term rentals with a safe reopening.
In addition, a limited number of “starter kits” are available through the county with sanitizer, gloves and masks.
To request a starter kit, complete the Personal Protection Request Form and choose “starter kit” on the first page at chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus.
Carlstrom said, “CCPH appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding as the county, and state for that matter, reopens in a gradual and systematic manner.
“Our short-term rental community is a vital partner in our county’s economic health while also an important steward in keeping COVID-19 from spreading further.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.