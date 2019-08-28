The Chaffee County Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board announced it is accepting applications from eligible organizations for its 2020 grants.
Money for the grants comes from a marijuana excise tax approved by county voters in 2016, which must be used to support selected types of local programs, according to a press release.
This year the tax is estimated to be approximately $100,000. Grants awarded for 2020 will be for at least $1,000 and not more than $25,000 per successful application.
Eligible organizations include programs supervised by Chaffee County Human Services or Public Health; nonprofits serving Chaffee County youth; and other nonprofit organizations providing services in one or more of the following areas: human services (including youth services); public health (including mental health); workforce and family housing; and government agencies for regulation of marijuana and other drugs and enforcement of related laws.
Applicants must first register through an online grant portal, Bit.ly/METAB19, and complete a mandatory pre-application, which is due by midnight Sept. 19.
The board will notify prospective applicants if they can proceed to the full application, which must be submitted by midnight Oct. 18.
The board will make its funding recommendations to the county commissioners for their approval in December.
An optional, open meeting to allow potential applicants to ask questions about the grant program or application process is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sept. 12 in the commissioners meeting room at 104 Crestone Ave.
Contact board administrator Ben Doon at metabgrants@gmail.com with any questions.
