The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees voted unanimously Monday to approve Ordinance 2019-4, adopting the model traffic code for the town.
Mayor Ben Scanga and Trustees Dean Edwards and JD Longwell were absent.
There was no public input.
The adoption of the code is the final step for Poncha Springs in establishing its own municipal court. The trustees swore in members of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and approved contracts for a judge and a municipal prosecutor on Dec. 16.
The town has not yet set a start date for the new court.
