City council will retreat from noon to 6 p.m. today at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., to conduct a plethora of reviews and discussions on several issues.
Christy Doon of the Department of Local Affairs will facilitate a discussion and review of city goals, objectives and priorities until 3 p.m.
Goal setting with the municipal court judge and prosecutor will be from 3 to 4 p.m.
Beginning at 4 p.m. council will follow up and set priorities for the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails (PROST) master plan.
Sam Light of Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency (CIRSA) will lead liability training from 5 to 6 p.m.
