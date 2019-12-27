Chaffee County reported nine hospitalizations for influenza for the current flu season as of Dec. 14, all of which were of the Flu B strain, according to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment.
Flu season continues to ramp up in Colorado with a total of 404 hospitalizations for the ailment reported across the state as of Dec. 14.
The predominant strain of this year’s influenza is Flu B at 48 percent of cases reported, while Flu A is edging up at 30.2 percent of cases reported to the Centers for Disease Control.
Colorado is currently listed by the CDC in the high range for reports of influenza-like illness activity as of Dec. 14, along with Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.