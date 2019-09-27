The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County hosted a forum Thursday to introduce the five “winners” from Salida’s city election, which city council canceled because all the candidates were running unopposed.
The League’s Scott Hartman reminded the crowd that there is still an election Nov. 5 for the school board and several ballot measures.
Each of the five was given two minutes to introduce themselves to an audience of about 15 at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut. They were Mayor P.T. Wood, Ward 1 Councilwoman Jane Templeton, Ward 2 Councilman-elect Mike Pollock, Ward 3 Councilwoman-elect Alisa Pappenfort and Treasurer-elect Merrill Bergin.
Templeton introduced herself first. A former teacher and school district lawyer, she said she moved to Salida the day after she retired and has lived here for 14 years.
She said she was excited about the sustainability committee and the communication plan the city is working on.
Pollock spoke next and said he volunteered to run the day before nomination petitions were due.
He talked about the importance of participating and said he is more of a rural person at heart and can connect with people in Salida who see themselves as rural.
Pollock is a musician, he said, and for musicians balance is very important.
Pappenfort followed, saying she wants to find out what’s important to people in the community. She said her big issues are housing, living wages and economic development, which all tie into each other.
She also talked about youth and said she wants them to be safe and have recreational and educational opportunities. She said she’s glad to live in a place that has so many educational opportunities for children.
Bergin introduced himself as having a broad business background and said he has lived here for 15 years.
The current treasurer for the Chaffee County Community Foundation, Bergin said treasurer seemed like a natural fit when he was looking to run for office.
Bergin said he brings fresh perspective and wants to re-engage citizens.
“I want to be a citywide citizen advocate,” Bergin said.
Wood said his tenure as mayor so far has been a wild ride at times, but a positive, excellent experience.
He said he’s excited for the implementation of some of the city’s planning projects and wants to promote sustainability and resiliency in the community.
There’s a broad umbrella of topics he’ll be working on during the next two years, Wood said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.