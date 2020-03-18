by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Public hearing for the Sleeping Indian Mobile Home Park has been continued after Chaffee County Commissioners unanimously approved the continuation to May 5.
The county is trying to decide how to handle Sleeping Indian Mobile Home Park, 29320 CR 361, which the county said has “unoccupied and potentially unsafe mobile homes.”
Dan Swallow, director of Development Services, said he and county engineer Gary Greiner inspected the mobile homes, took photos and documented the state they are in.
Swallow said none of the units had working utilities. He said they took soil samples to test for contamination, as there was possible seepage from the underground sewage tanks.
County assistant attorney Chip Mortimer suggested the county might want to hold off before filing abatement against property, saying that he was talking to members of the trust who owned the property about how to proceed.
One possibility was to sell the property to someone for future development, with the understanding the site would need to be cleaned up first.
Swallow said the county should take the step to declare the structures unsafe, but to hold off on filing abatement, which would mean the county would take over the property.
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved the Blitstein agricultural subdivision exemption, 36570 U.S. 24, with the change that instead of a water augmentation certificate they needed proof of legal water ownership, which the applicant said wouldn’t be a problem.
Commissioners and staff agreed this application fits the county’s land use codes.
The special event permit for the Society of Creative Anachronism Battlemoor XI, to be held at The Meadows Farm, 15100 CR 30, from June 30 to July 5 was unanimously approved. Commissioners and the applicant agreed the approval was contingent on the public health situation at the time of the event.
Other items the commissioners approved include:
• Adoption of the county’s 2020 annual operation plan.
• A contract modification between the county and the Colorado Retirement Association for the new employee retirement plan.
• A contract between the county and Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management for the 2020/2021 inmate medical insurance policy.
• A recommendation for Chaffee Housing Trust in regards to the Department of Local Affairs funds for the Colorado Housing Trust Home Ownership program.
• The Howell Lot Line elimination application.
• A proclamation declaring April National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
• Adoption of the Federal Procurement Standards.
• A proclamation declaring April 6-12 National Public Health Week.
