Erin Minks, Sen. Michael Bennet’s senior advisor on rural affairs and regional representative, will meet with constituents from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave.
Minks will provide assistance on dealing with federal agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs and Social Security Administration and will listen to suggestions about Congress, according to a press release.
To schedule an appointment during Minks’ office hours, email Erin_Minks@bennet.senate.gov and include a brief description of the issue to be addressed. If constituents are already working with someone in Bennet’s office, that information should be included as well.
Those without email access can call 719-587-0096.
Constituents do not need to wait for listening session dates to ask for help or share opinions but may call any Bennet office at any time for assistance, the release stated.
