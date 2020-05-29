Kampgrounds of America recently announced that Salida/Mt. Shavano KOA, 16105 U.S. 50, is now part of the KOA family of campgrounds, the second owned by the Heart of the Rockies group.
The other KOA campground owned by the group is the Royal Gorge/Cañon City KOA Holiday.
Owner Jason Messer said they purchased the campground, which is open year-round, a couple of years ago and finished the conversion last year to a KOA.
“We always intended it to be a KOA,” Messer said. “Salida is a really cool location. It’s a phenomenal outdoors recreation area, which is what we love. Just like the Royal Gorge campground, Salida provides a lot of similar opportunities for family outdoor recreation in a very cool setting.”
Messer said the site needed some quality and amenity upgrades, including 50-amp sites and large pull-through RV sites to make the campground more accommodating for guests.
For more information, visit koa.com or call 719-539-4051.
