The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that a firearm was discharged at about 11:20 a.m. Dec. 12 at the home of a Fremont County detention deputy.
No injuries were reported and no arrests were made, according to a press release.
Since the incident involved a member of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation will be conducted by an outside law enforcement agency.
The sheriff’s office stated that no further information can be released, and the investigation is ongoing.
