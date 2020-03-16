The Salida Public Works Department announced a number of upcoming roadway rehabilitation projects, including Blake Street reconstruction as well as G Street parking and pedestrian improvements from Sackett Avenue to First Street.
Residents should also expect mill and overlay work to take place in the general downtown area along with sidewalk point repairs, according to a press release.
Weather and contractor scheduling will affect when starting dates are anticipated. Currently much of the work is tentatively scheduled to start in early May. Blake Street improvements will extend into fall.
Project requirements for the downtown overlay work will prohibit paving from May 20 to Sept. 14 to reduce impacts on residents and businesses.
Property owners adjacent to projects will receive additional information about construction in the near future.
For questions, call Public Works at 719-539-6257.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.