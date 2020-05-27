Salida City Council unanimously approved a resolution at a special meeting Tuesday that amends the local state of emergency declaration to allow outdoor dining and retail spaces in specified public areas on F Street.
As a result of expansions and to accommodate social distancing, portions of F Street in the downtown area will be barricaded, but intersecting streets will remain open. F Street from Sackett Avenue to First Street and from First to Second streets is the affected area. Second Street, First Street and Sackett Avenue will remain open.
Currently the barricades are planned to be flower planters and/or modular concrete or plastic barriers called Jersey barriers, which could be delivered in two weeks. Internal alleyways would remain open to allow supply trucks to continue their routes.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said city staff do not have a time frame for closure, but they are moving quickly to accommodate businesses. Even with Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment’s recently released model, he said it is “impossible to know” how long these operational changes will last.
The meeting packet reported that last week Gov. Jared Polis announced Colorado’s liquor laws would be relaxed to allow temporary outdoor expansion so restaurants and bars can serve alcohol. Polis encouraged restaurants and bars to work with local municipalities to allow outdoor seating areas in parking lots, sidewalks and the public right-of-way.
The resolution will expedite the modification of premises process. It allows any business, not just restaurants and bars, to occupy certain public spaces where appropriate. Patio extensions are required to close by 10 p.m.
The meeting packet stated it appeared there was significant business support for pursuing the action. Mayor P.T. Wood said the Salida Business Alliance was in favor, and he has not received any concerns yet.
City staff is assessing costs. They anticipate a need for signs, monitoring and aesthetic improvements. Costs could be between $5,000 and $10,000 in hard infrastructure costs with personnel costs unknown.
Businesses not located on F Street can also benefit by expanding their table service to their parking lots. Outdoor expansion could even simulate full capacity.
“The city finds that it is in the best interests of the health, welfare and safety of residents, businesses and customers to allow these adaptations in order to accommodate businesses during the pandemic,” the packet stated.
Nelson said some staff concerns arose about regular and handicap parking availability. He said they determined the surrounding parking would be adequate to handle anticipated loads. Because Polis did not foresee full visitation returning to Colorado, the city could potentially see less traffic.
The resolution said patios can only be used for sit-down dining as well as pickup and carry-out services. They cannot be used for activities that would promote congregating, such as standing areas, live music, outdoor games, music over speakers, movies, broadcast sports and allowing pets unless they are service animals.
Business owners will need to fill out the Administrative Review of Temporary Outdoor Expansion application form, which is attached at the end of the “05-26-2020 Special Meeting” packet at cityofsalida.com/library/meetings.
Owners should provide a conceptual site plan of the proposed expansion showing existing and proposed features like relevant buildings, fences, roads, alleys, sidewalks and parking lots. In addition, the plan must include entry and exit information for both patrons and staff; a layout of tables, chairs and serving stations; spacing required for social distancing; and sanitation plans and programs.
To become involved in the program, both the city and state Liquor Enforcement Division must supply approval prior to operation. There is a $150 application fee payable to the division, which the city will reimburse to the applicant upon approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.