Colorado dog owners may soon be able to take their furry friends along when they dine at restaurants with outdoor patios.
State Sen. Kerry Donovan (D-Vail) introduced bill SB20-078, also known as “Dogs on Restaurant Patios,” in the Senate Jan. 13. According to a press release from Donovan, the bill would “authorize retail food establishments to allow dogs in outdoor dining areas.”
The bill was assigned to the Business, Labor and Technology Committee.
Donovan collaborated on the bill with Rep. Alec Garnett (D-Denver). Donovan said she wanted to introduce the bill because state laws were unclear about how dogs in outdoor dining areas should be regulated.
“Current state law in Colorado is silent in regards to dogs on restaurant patios,” Donovan said. “In a state where hiking a trail and enjoying the natural beauty of Colorado is best when accompanied by a furry friend, this bill clarifies where and how our best companions can keep hanging out even after a day in the mountains.”
Here’s the Scoop owner Richard Leavitt said his restaurant is not opposed to allowing dogs on the outdoor patio.
“I don’t have any problem with dogs in the outdoor area,” Leavitt said. “I just don’t want them in the indoor dining area.”
Ike Eaker, assistant general manager of Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, said the restaurant was also open to allowing dogs in the outdoor dining area.
“We are definitely in favor of having animals on the patio,” Eaker said. “A while ago we had to go through a pretty big hassle to get dogs on the patio. We had to fence an area and have a separate entrance (for dogs and their owners).”
As of Thursday, Donovan said the bill did not have any opposition.
Donovan has been serving in the Senate since 2015. In 2018 she began her second term representing District 5, which includes Chaffee County.
