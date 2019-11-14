Buena Vista – The number of residential building permits filed in Buena Vista and Chaffee County continues to rise in 2019, with nearly as many single-family dwelling permits issued between January and September as in all of 2018.
According to a report by Buena Vista town planner Mark Doering, as of Oct. 8, 85 residential building permits had been issued within town limits in 2019. Of those, 55 are single-family dwelling permits.
In 2018, 57 single-family dwelling permits were issued. In all of Chaffee County, 283 single-family permits were issued.
This year so far, 13 accessory dwelling permits, six multifamily units and 12 condominium multifamily unit permits have been issued, Doering’s report said.
Of the 55 residential permits issued, 27 are building in The Farm subdivision and 20 are being built in Sunset Vista.
Sixteen homes have been permitted to be built in the downtown area, 12 in Tri-Vista Condominiums, four in South Main, three in River Run and three at other locations in town.
In 2017, 18 single-family occupancy permits were filed in BV over the entire year, according to Chaffee County Building Department records.
Countywide, 227 single-family occupancy permits were filed.
In 2016, Buena Vista saw 24 single-family occupancy permits, compared to 261 across the county.
Compare that to 2011, when nine single-family occupancy permits were filed in town and 63 were filed in the entire county.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.