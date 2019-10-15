The “National Anthem Girl,” Janine Stange, told Rotarians and guests Saturday, “It doesn’t matter if you start small, what matters is if you start today.”
Stange gave the keynote address to District 5470 Rotarians, family members and guests at the district conference held over the weekend at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort.
Stange earned fame for having sung the national anthem in all 50 states. She appeared on numerous nationwide news media including “Fox & Friends,” “The Today Show,” MSNBC and NBC.
Stange grew up in Long Island, New York, where her mom and dad ran a bagel shop.
Stange asked those attending to write their “when and then” statement: “when” something happens, “then” what they will do.
She said to throw away the “when” and to focus on the “then,” to stop waiting for things to happen before taking action, whether it be a marriage, travel, kids, work or garden.
“It doesn’t matter if you start small,” she said, “what matters is if you start today.”
She said she left Long Island to “make it big” in Los Angeles as a famous singer but instead “got lost” in L.A. When her mom asked when she would return home, she said she would come back when she “made it big.”
But life can change in an instant, she said, such as when she learned her mom had Stage 4 lung cancer.
She said she told her mom as her mom was dying, “Mom, you won.”
“No, we won,” was her mom’s reply, adding, “Never forget me.”
Stange said she took those final three words to mean for her to remember the lessons her mother taught her.
One of the first lessons she said she learned from her mom was, “If you have time to lean, you have time to clean,” which meant that if anyone had a few minutes of time, they were expected to grab a broom or a mop and start cleaning up the shop.
She said her mom told her character was establishing standards that she would live by regarding relationships, college, jobs and employers, etc., but to do so in advance, before those standards would be tested.
Having standards in place when confronting life’s issues, she said, made meeting those standards, those values, easier.
If you compromise your values, she said, “you will ultimately lose.”
Stange said her mom told her, “Talk is cheap.” She said instead of telling someone you care about them, show them that you care.
Another lesson her mom told her, she said, was “never let them see you sweat.”
Stange cited Theodore Roosevelt, who said, “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.”
Fear and doubts present obstacles to taking action. To get past these hurdles requires taking risks, she said, “which sometimes requires tough conversations with ourselves.”
Later Saturday, Stange said she was going to visit Don Stratton of Colorado Springs to deliver greetings from Operation Gratitude, a program that gives messages of thanks to members of the U.S. armed forces.
Stratton is one of three remaining survivors of the USS Arizona, which sank in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.