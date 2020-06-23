Drive-through voting for the primary election is now open in Thonhoff Park from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. It will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on June 30, Election Day.
Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell said the drive-through is for voters to drop off their ballot, vote in person, obtain a replacement ballot or register to vote and then cast a ballot.
Mitchell said they also have a tent set up by the 24-hour ballot drop box in front of the county building at 104 Crestone Ave., which can take ballots but also offers help for motor vehicle questions, picking up license plates and other recording needs.
Voters who need a ballot will need to visit the tent.
“We are offering everything we would offer in our office, outside,” Mitchell said.
She also encourages people to drop off their ballots, as they must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, and postmarks do not count.
Mitchell reported 3,711 ballots were returned as of Monday. Breakdown by party is:
Party Returned Mailed %
Democrat 1,242 3,680 33.8
Libertarian 10 109 9
Republican 1254 4301 29.2
Unaffiliated 1205 5713 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.