The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association will host a program Saturday that will allow participants to hear the story of Juan Bautista de Anza and take a hike that follows his footsteps in the Upper Arkansas River Valley.
De Anza, governor of the Spanish province of New Mexico, and his 800 mounted soldiers conducted a military campaign in this area in 1779.
Author, artist and consultant John Anderson will give the presentation from 9-11 a.m. July 27 at the Salida Museum, 406½ W. U.S. 50. The optional hike will immediately follow the lecture, according to a press release.
Anderson retired from Lockheed Martin in 2012 to launch a small consulting business, allowing him the freedom to pursue his love of history, writing and the arts. Although he has traveled around the world, Anderson said he remains most fascinated by the rich history and art discovered in his own back yard in the American Southwest.
Cost for the lecture is $5 for GARNA members and $10 for nonmembers. Visit garna.org/calendar/de-anza-lecture-hike/ for more information and to register. The venue is handicap accessible.
Registration is also required for the optional hike. Cost is $5 for GARNA members and $10 for nonmembers. Combination talk/hike prices are available at garna.org/calendar/de-anza-lecture-hike/. More information will be provided upon registration.
All fees support GARNA’s stewardship initiatives in the Upper Arkansas River Valley.
If special assistance is required, call the GARNA office a few days in advance so accommodations can be made. Call 719-539-5106 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday or email info@garna.org.
