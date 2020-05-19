The Salida Hospital District board of directors will seat Jean Moltz and Jeff Post as board members at its virtual meeting at 6 p.m. today.
No one expressed an interest in running against the two incumbent board members, so they retained their seats for another term.
Board President Debbie Farrell will administer the oath of office.
Board officers will be elected for the year, and committee appointments will be made as well as appointment of members to the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation board.
Jon Fritz will make a presentation on the hospital’s Wellness Program, and staff and committee reports will be presented.
The meeting will take place via Zoom. To attend, visit hrrmc.zoom.us/j/93410735826?pwd=eGxJRk5pbjc1aVlhV1lmM05IYXZndz09. The meeting identification number is 934 1073 5826, and the password is 474482.
To dial in, call 253-215-8782. The meeting number is the same as the web link’s.
