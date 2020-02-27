Infrastructure construction on the River Ridge subdivision is underway following Salida City Council’s approval of their improvement agreement at the council’s Feb. 18 regular meeting.
The agreement states that the subdivision will deed-restrict a lot requiring eight inclusionary housing units to be built. The total number of homes in the subdivision is limited to 64. All affordable units will be designated to lot one as of now.
Carrie Mesch, Arkansas River Living LLC managing partner, said those involved in the subdivision were happy that the agreement was approved.
“It’s great,” Mesch said. “It’s been a long process, but we’ve been very communicative with the city.”
The first parcel of the development was put under contract in December 2017, with two adjoining parcels being introduced later. The subdivision is 11.17 acres total and is located on the north side of CR 105, about half a mile east of Colo. 291. Council approved the major subdivision Oct. 15, 2019.
Mesch said the only way they could have estimated the number of units while calculating the minimum number of affordable units was by measuring each individual lot’s potential number of units. If a lot buyer wanted to extend past their assigned density, then they would have to pay an inclusionary fee or make one of the units affordable.
The development could potentially have a total of 113 units, but Mesch said the property would then be maxed out.
Mesch said River Ridge is the first to comply with the Inclusionary Housing Ordinance since the ordinance was adopted in 2018. She said other developers may not have been able to comply due to timing and difficulty adapting to the ordinance.
There may be a difference in construction or materials used in inclusionary units compared to regular ones, but the city’s design and affordable housing guidelines will be applied regardless.
The subdivision agreed to fund the construction of public streets and utilities within its parameters.
They will also fund the Scott Street waterline, however they will receive reimbursements from the city if future adjacent developers decide to use it. There is a time limit when this can apply, though.
Mesch said 14 of the 39 lots have been reserved. They intend to complete infrastructure construction by Aug. 1, when unit construction will begin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.