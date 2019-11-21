Special to The Times
BUENA VISTA – Jan. 7 is the deadline to pick up a candidate packet from Town Hall for three positions on the Buena Vista Board of Trustees that will be open for the April 7 general election.
Anyone interested in running for a position must pick up a nomination petition and get 10 signatures from registered voters who live within town limits.
“Public service can be challenging and frustrating at times, but it’s also rewarding – just ask any current or past trustee,” Town Clerk Paula Barnett said.
Barnett said she asks prospective candidates if they have an interest in local issues and public service; the time and commitment to attend two trustees meetings per month and to read through sometimes lengthy board packets in advance; the flexibility to attend various other types of meetings as assigned, such as those held by intergovernmental organizations and town advisory boards; the ability to work with all types of people; a willingness to listen to the concerns of your neighbors and constituents; and a knack for coming up with commonsense solutions to the challenges facing the town.
