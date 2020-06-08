Chaffee County submitted a new variance request to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Friday that seeks to ease restrictions on group gathering size and for the local arcade.
The request asks that the county be allowed to have public gatherings of no more than 10 people unless the square footage of the facility and/or space allows for 6-foot distancing of all participants.
If the event organizer and/or facility can demonstrate compliance via a written plan with provisions below, gatherings may be approved capping events at 50 percent of indoor capacity, subject to table spacing and distancing requirements similar to restaurants, and a maximum event size of 150 people including indoor and outdoor spaces.
Events include but are not limited to parades, weddings, celebrations, graduations, group exercise and races.
Compliance measures under the variance would include:
• Detailed plans on the space or area used for the gathering or event and controls that will be implemented to maintain 6-foot distancing requirements.
• Face coverings of employees must be required and of guests strongly urged when not prohibiting health, and plans should outline how expectations will be communicated to participants and enforced during the event.
• The plan must include methods used to register attendees so contact tracing/exposure notification may occur if necessary.
• Susceptible populations will be strongly recommended to refrain from participating in any public gathering during the safer-at-home phase.
• Whenever possible, outdoor events, opportunities and activities will be considered.
• Gathering size will be re-evaluated by the state June 30 to determine when/if larger gatherings will be able to resume.
The request states that “closing the commercial venues that are professionally operated increases the number of private parties where safety protocols are inevitably going to be less robust and manageable.
“This point alone could make the opening of our venues an important aspect of keeping Chaffee County as safe as possible.”
The variance request for Chaffee County’s lone independently owned arcade, Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St., includes these guidelines:
• Reopening at 50 percent capacity while distancing of 6 feet is possible as the venue is quite large and open.
• Birthday parties and other events would follow group gathering size requirements stated above or whatever is granted in the variance.
• A separate time would be scheduled for pool tournaments.
• Games would be sanitized after each use.
• Mask wearing of employees and customers would be required.
•Hand sanitizer would be available throughout the venue.
Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County public health director and COVID-19 incident commander, stated in her situation report Friday, “We hope to get a response in the near future so that we can continue gradually lifting restrictions as long as our situation is stable.”
In a related press release, Carlstrom said the health department has been working closely with county and municipal leaders, Chaffee County Economic Development Corp. and many other stakeholders to gradually lift restrictions under the safer-at-home order.
