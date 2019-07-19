The office building at 5575 Cleora Road, currently home to the U.S. Forest Service’s Salida Ranger District, has been sold to Boyd Watterson Asset Management of Chicago, Illinois, for $4.7 million, according to the Chaffee County Assessor’s Office.
The transaction went through in May. Boyd Watterson, doing business as Salida, CO I Sgf LLC (registered in Delaware, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office), is an asset management firm with offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Ohio, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and Brandon, Florida.
The building was formerly owned by Bearcreek Partnership of Wyoming, which purchased it from the Salida National Resource Center Development Corp. for $3.8 million in February 2018.
According to the assessor’s office, the assessed value of the property is $3,158,943. The building sits on 3.85 acres southeast of Salida.
A representative for Boyd Watterson said the company does not comment on real estate acquisitions.
