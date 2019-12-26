by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
Salida resident Joe Amend won a winter vacation package, and Salidan Serena Wickett won an autumn vacation Thursday at the fourth annual Salida Holiday Festival.
The winter package contained two single-day lift tickets for Monarch Mountain, a $50 gift certificate for Boathouse Cantina, two Adult Soak Night passes for Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, a discovery pass with $600 in discounts from 60 local businesses, a $25 gift certificate for Salida SteamPlant and a one-night stay at the Manhattan Hotel.
The autumn package contained an ArkAnglers half-day Never Ever Package for two guests, a $50 gift certificate for Wallbangers Sports Bar & Grill, two private soaks at the aquatic center, a discovery pass, a $25 gift certificate for Salida SteamPlant and a one-night stay at the Silver Ridge Lodge.
To be eligible for the prize drawing, participants visited and collected stickers from five downtown businesses listed on the official festival map. They then dropped the map off at Howl Mercantile, Here’s the Scoop or Su Casa Furniture & Sleep Shop before 6 p.m. Drawings were held at 6:30 p.m. at Su Casa.
Amend and Wickett both said they were taken aback by the results.
“I was very surprised and excited,” Wickett said.
