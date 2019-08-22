by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
Area fire crews responded to two wildfires Wednesday, one in the Fourmile Area and one in Browns Canyon National Monument.
At Fourmile, Chaffee County Fire Protection District and U.S. Forest Service crews fully contained a 0.1-acre fire that was caused by a lightning strike, Chaffee County Fire Protection District Chief Robert Bertram said.
The call came in at 1:45 p.m., and the fire was contained by 6:45 p.m. Bertram said it took a while to locate. No roads were closed or structures threatened.
The fire in the Browns Canyon area also was caused by a lightning strike. Bertram said crews would likely wait until this morning to move in and fight the fire, because the fire is in a difficult-to-reach area, and it would be too dangerous to try to access the area Wednesday night.
Because of a lack of moisture lately, Bertram said, all the grasses that grew up because of the wet winter and spring are drying out. Combined with an increase in thunderstorms lately, that presents increased potential for lightning-strike fires in the area.
