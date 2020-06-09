A 53-year-old Pueblo West man died following a private rafting incident at Narrows Rapid in the Royal Gorge at about 5:30 p.m. Friday.
The unidentified man was rafting with friends in a private raft when he was ejected from the raft near the Class IV-V rapid.
The man was wearing a personal flotation device and helmet, according to an email from Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper.
He was recovered downstream and CPR was started immediately. He was declared deceased by the Fremont County Coroner.
The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Fremont County coroner determined cause of death to be accidental drowning.
The Arkansas River was flowing at 2,780 cubic feet per second at Parkdale at the time of the incident.
Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area State Park, Fremont County Sheriff and Fremont County coroner assisted with the recovery.
