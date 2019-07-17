Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center is offering a new Outpatient Nutrition Program that focuses on improving patients’ nutritional status and is facilitated by registered dietitian nutritionists.
Nutritionists meet with patients one-on-one to focus on heart disease, diabetes, malnutrition, digestive issues, weight loss and/or preparation for weight-loss surgery or other matters that involve nutrition needs, according to a press release.
The process includes a 30- to 60-minute initial consultation and follow-up appointments either in person or via a video conference call.
During the consultation and appointments, nutritionists help with meal planning, portion control, label reading and making healthy food choices.
“Nutrition affects all parts of the body. The body does not work as well if one is not well nourished,” HRRMC Dietary Manager Devon Moughan-Phillips, said.
A referral from a provider is required. Once the nutritional team receives a referral, a nutritionist will call to schedule an appointment.
Some insurance companies, depending on the diagnosis, will cover the consult and appointments. Cash pay is also available for $50 for 30 minutes and $70 for 60 minutes.
For more information, call 719-530-2293.
