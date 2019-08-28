by Paul J. Goetz
Managing Editor
Allow extra time Friday when driving U.S. 50 over Monarch Pass, Colorado Department of Transportation officials announced Tuesday in a press release.
CDOT will facilitate helicopter operations for installation of new avalanche remote-control equipment above the highway.
The one-day-only periodic closures will require full eastbound and westbound lane closures on the highway just north of Monarch Mountain ski area between mileposts 201 and 202.
Delays may last as long as a half hour to an hour.
Following Friday’s helicopter operations, the project will resume its regular work schedule with minimal traffic impacts.
Regular hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Intermittent closures are possible throughout the project but should not be more than 20 minutes.
Work is expected to end in October.
Crews began installing the remote avalanche control system earlier in August at the section of Monarch Pass known as “big slide,” about a mile north of Monarch Mountain.
That area accounts for more than 50 percent of the avalanche danger on Monarch Pass, Jamie Yount, CDOT winter operations manager, said in a previous interview.
The control system involves a Gazex exploder, which can be controlled with a computer and a radio. The Gazex exploder is fixed in place and remotely operated from an on-site safe zone.
Using a mixture of six parts oxygen and one part propane, the Gazex exploder creates a large explosive air blast.
Three exploders will be installed at the site, and all three can be shot at once, which will make the work take less time.
The system can be operated at night, which will have a big impact on traffic on the pass because CDOT won’t need to shut down the road during the day to do avalanche mitigation. The system will also improve worker safety, Yount said.
A control shelter will also be installed, according to a CDOT press release.
The project will cost about $700,000 total, including $366,000 for the contractor (Midwest Rockfall Inc. of Henderson) and about $350,000 for equipment, Lisa Schwantes, CDOT Southwest Region communication director, said earlier.
Currently 32 exploders are installed in Colorado, mostly in the I-70 corridor.
Scott Pressly, Monarch Mountain vice president of mountain operations, said the new system will minimize time and effort put in by Monarch’s ski patrol to mitigate avalanches in that area.
Traditionally ski patrol has used hand charges to do the work, but this system will minimize the number of times they have to do so.
Reporter Sam Klomhaus contributed to this story.
