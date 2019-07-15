Salida City Council will consider an amendment to an ordinance concerning Salida’s occupational lodging tax as it relates to short-term rental units during its meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St., Room 190.
In addition, council, acting as the liquor licensing authority, will conduct a public hearing for a liquor license application from Baubles and Bottles LLC, doing business as Riveting.
Council will also consider a change order for the Alpine Park basketball court project, a resolution amending and adopting the city administrator job description and an amendment to the 2019 budget.
